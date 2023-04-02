News you can trust since 1852
In the Army now: Allerton Bywater students get a taste of military life on leadership skills day with soldiers in North Yorkshire

Pupils from a Castleford school spent a day on an Army ‘supercamp’ to get a taste of military life and leadership skills.

By Shawna Healey
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

Students at Brigshaw High School in Allerton Bywater took part in an Army Youth Challenge Course where they completed a series of training exercises by working together as a team and developing their own resilience and leadership skills.

The event was organised by the 4th Infantry Brigade and Army Headquarters North East at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Strensall, North Yorkshire.

During the ‘supercamp’ day, pupils tackled an obstacle course, took part in a surveillance stand, medical stand, paintball range and command task, as well as receiving a presentation on job roles available in the Army.

Pupils from Brigshaw High School in Allerton Bywater got to experience Army life with a training 'supercamp day' at the barracks in North Yorkshire.
Isaac, a Year 10 student at Brigshaw High School, said: "A really good experience, it was great to do something different”.

And Vlad, a Year 11 student, added: "We had a great day, lots of activities we wouldn't usually have the opportunity to do."

The Army Youth Challenge Course provides a range of activities for young participants to test themselves.

The aim of these is to help students develop their skills at problem solving, team building, and leadership.

The pupils had to work together to problem solve during various challenges.
Carla Brown, careers lead at Brigshaw High School, said: “Thank you to the 4th Infantry Brigade for running such a fantastic day and really putting our students through their paces.

"Our young people were challenged to bring their best and they really responded – they enjoyed the day but more than that they really benefited from it.

“Our students were able to take on a whole range of different activities which pushed them mentally and physically, but by working together and refusing to give up they soared through.

"It’s been a really productive day for them and I’m sure it’s one they will never forget,” she said.

The challenge gives young people a taste of what it is like to be in the British Army.
