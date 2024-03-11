Increase in the age limit of taxi vehicles operating in the Wakefield district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The permitted upper age limit of diesel and petrol vehicles registered with Wakefield Council has been increased from 10 to 12 years.

The authority’s licensing committee also agreed to increase the limit for multi-seater and wheelchair access vehicles from 12 to 15 years.

Battery electric vehicles can operate up until 20 years old.

The decision was made following a public consultation which took place during January and February this year.

An interim extension was agreed in September following pressure from driver groups who called on the council to make changes to ease financial pressures on cabbies.

Members of the public, drivers, and partner organisations took part in the consultation period over a four-week period

A report said: “Responses were, overall, in favour of an increase to age limits, with a number of comments requesting limits beyond those proposed.”

Taxi drivers staged an angry demonstration outside County Hall in Wakefield as they accused the local authority of putting livelihoods at risk.

Out of 397 people who responded to a questionnaire, 72% were in favour of an increase to 12 years for diesel and petrol saloon vehicles.

A total of 83% were in favour of increasing the age limit for wheelchair accessible and multi-seater vehicles to 15 years.

Some 77% agreed that hybrid vehicles should also be licensed for up to 15 years.

Last July, drivers demonstrated outside County Hall ahead of a full council meeting.

Members of Wakefield Drivers Association (WDA) called for the local authority to ease a number of restrictions similar to neighbouring local authorities.