'Increasing concern' for missing Barnsley woman Lorraine Saunders

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing Barnsley woman.

Lorraine Saunders, 59, was last seen at her home address in the Bolton-Upon-Dearne area of the town at around 8.30am this morning.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Described as white with short grey hair, she is believed to have been wearing a black coat, blue jeans, thick white scarf, white socks and dark coloured shoes.

Ms Saunders was seen heading in the direction of Dearne Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Inspector Sarah Gilmour, leading the investigation, said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for Lorraine’s welfare, and we know her family are keen to know that she is safe.

“If you are out and about in the area, we ask that you please keep an eye out for her and call us if you think you’ve seen her, or if you think you know where she might be.

“You can contact us on 101, quoting incident number 144 of 21 January 2020.”