'Increasing concern' for missing Dewsbury man Alex Starikov

Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" for a missing man from Dewsbury, who was last seen over a week ago.

Alex Starikov, 32, was last seen by his family on Tuesday, July 2. He was reported missing four days later.

Officers are keen to trace Mr Starikov, who lives in Dewsbury but is known to have links in the North Yorkshire.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Kirklees CID, said: “We want to urgently trace Alex to check he is ok. His family are becoming increasingly concerned about him.

“I would like to appeal directly to Alex or anyone who sees him to get in touch immediately.”

Mr Starikov is described as white, around 5ft 10ins, of stocky build, with short brown hair and grey eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue short-sleeved t-shirt, blue trousers with patches across the knees, and was carrying a large backpack.

Anyone with information on Mr Starikov's location should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting log 541 of 6/7.