'Increasing concerns' for Brian Tomlinson, 80, missing from Barnsley

Police have renewed their appeal for a missing 80-year-old man from Barnsley.

Brian Tomlinson was last seen at his home address in the Hemingfield-Wombwell area of Barnsley at 4pm on Friday, August 16.

Described as 5ft8in tall, with a slim build and grey hair, Brian has a distinct walk and it is reported that he walks with a slight stoop.

Superintendent Colin McFarlane is said: "Our concerns are growing with every hour in our attempts to find Mr Tomlinson. Our concern is that he may be confused, he may have disorientated himself and he could be lost somewhere in the Barnsley town centre area.

"CCTV shows him up until about 7pm on Friday evening. We believe he may have been trying to make his way back to his home address on foot.

"Mr Tomlinson is an elderly gentleman. His family are sick with worry."

Unconfirmed sightings of Mr Tomlinson were also reported close in the Locke Park area on Saturday.

A dedicated team of 46 officers from South Yorkshire Police have used a drone and police helicopter to search for the missing man over the weekend.

Specialists including volunteers from Mountain Rescue and fire crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have also been involved in the search.

Anyone with any information on Mr Tomlinson's whereabouts is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 717 of August 16, 2019.