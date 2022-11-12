Laura Pearman, 37, from Horbury, has launched a Facebook appeal for items such as advent calenders, treats and decorations to ensure the children in the cancer ward of Leeds General Infirmary have an incredible Christmas in memory of her son who died two years ago.

Laura’s son, Ellis Price, passed away aged just three-years-old of brain cancer.

After his first operation and diagnosis in 2019, Laura learned that Ellis would have to stay in ward 31 and 32 at Leeds General Infirmary throughout the Christmas period.

Mum Laura Pearman with her son Ellis. Picture: Tony Johnson

Wards L31 on the Clarendon Wing Leeds General infirmary is the main ward for children within the hospital with ward L32 being a smaller ward that looks after both children and teenagers.

"We stayed in pretty much over the full December period and obviously with everything that was happening, Christmas was the last thing on my mind,” she said.

"They brought him an advent calendar and he was so chuffed. At Christmas, they had a Santa who brought presents round and his face was just priceless.

"Somewhere like that with what the kids are going through, that bit of joy I swear it keeps you going.

Ellis Price recieved an advent calender and visits from Father Christmas during his stay at Leeds General Infirmary.

"It took a massive weight off my mind too so I didn’t have to stress about things like that, I could just spend more time with him,” she said.

Now, Laura wants to provide the same joy to children in the ward this Christmas.

"I wanted to be able to give that to more families that are in there as I know first hand how much it means - both for the children and their caregivers.

“The children in there are incredibly ill. For most, it will be their last Christmas. They deserve every bit of happiness and joy as possible. Something good in the worst situation. To be a child and not just a cancer patient.”

Aesthetician Laura also hopes to go into the ward to offer facials for the care-givers over the festive period.

Despite training for the role for five years, Laura found herself having to take time off work to cater to, and support, Ellis.

Having got back into the profession over the past two years, she now owns an aesthetics salon in Wakefield.

The full list of items Laura has appealed for is available here.

Laura has asked for any donations to be dropped off at her salon, Queen of Hearts Aesthetics at Westfield Road, Horbury, or for people wanting to donate to contact her so she can pick up items.

In order to reach the ward, advent calendars are needed by Saturday November 26th and any presents by Monday December 19th.

This is to ensure each item has minimal germs prior to their delivery to the ward.

Laura aims to make the appeal an annual tradition.

She said: "Children still need a touch of normality and joy in their life - something to look forward to and the parents still need to remember self care and reassurance they aren’t alone.