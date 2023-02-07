Inquest to be held into death of Wakefield soldier Anthony Oxley who died in crash at RAF base

Anthony Oxley

The US Air Force oversaw an investigation into the head-on smash which killed Colour Sergeant Anthony Oxley, 40, as he rode his motorbike on the RAF Akrotiri base in 2016.

Sergeant Oxley was from Ryhill, near Wakefield, and left widow Sally and three children.

Although an inquest has already been held in the UK, Sally Oxley told The Times that she hopes the hearing in Cyprus will provide her with answers.

The US serviceman driving the Toyota Corolla which struck Sergeant Oxley has never been named or charged with any offence.

The collision occurred on British territory, but the US Air Force requested to take charge of the investigation and few details were made public.

Sergeant Oxley was an Afghanistan and Iraq veteran who was serving with the Yorkshire Regiment.

The US were entitled to demand jurisdiction from the Royal Military Police under the Visiting Forces Act, which prevents the UK from bringing a prosecution.

Mrs Oxley said that ‘doors have been slammed’ in her face during her attempts to find out more about what happened to her husband.

The Wakefield inquest in 2018 heard that Sergeant Oxley was riding 12mph above the speed limit. A narrative verdict was recorded.

Mrs Oxley told The Times that she was given previously undisclosed witness statements when she flew to Cyprus last month, including an account from a British serviceman whose evidence contradicted the US account.

