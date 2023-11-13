This week, November 12 to 19, marks Interfaith Week – a week dedicated to celebrating all faiths whilst acknowledging and building on the contribution which their members make to the wider society.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To mark this week, we caught up with new Outreach Manager, Farzana Aziz, whose role is pivotal in highlighting Wakefield Hospice’s inclusiveness when it comes to embracing and supporting individuals of all faiths and backgrounds.

Although Wakefield Hospice has always prided itself on being ‘a hospice for everyone’, statistics have recently highlighted how some groups and sections within the local community have been underrepresented when it comes to receiving care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The role of Outreach Manager was therefore introduced to find out more about why this trend exists, and promote hospice care within Wakefield to a greater diverse audience.

Outreach Manager, Farzana Aziz, whose role is pivotal in highlighting Wakefield Hospice’s inclusiveness when it comes to embracing and supporting individuals of all faiths and backgrounds.

Farzana said: “My role at Wakefield Hospice sees me manage our efforts to engage with underrepresented communities across the Wakefield district, fostering understanding and ensuring that all of our care services are accessible to all.

“Throughout my career I have worked with individuals and groups from a wide variety of faiths, backgrounds and cultures. I am so pleased to be able to bring my experience to Wakefield Hospice, helping to bridge the gap between our hospice and the diverse communities we serve, whilst highlighting Wakefield Hospice as a place for people of all faiths and none.”

Through a range of outreach initiatives, Farzana’s role will see her actively engaging with faith leaders, community groups, and individuals, helping to dispel misconceptions about hospice care and emphasise Wakefield Hospice’s commitment to providing compassionate and culturally

sensitive support to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farzana said: “As a Muslim Outreach Manager, I am passionate about ensuring that our hospice is a welcoming and inclusive space for individuals of all faiths and backgrounds.

"Here at Wakefield Hospice we believe that palliative care should be accessible to everyone, and through my outreach efforts, I am looking forward to both building bridges of understanding, whilst ensuring that our services are tailored to meet the specific needs of our diverse community.”