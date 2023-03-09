Last summer, councillors rejected a planning application by Penny Appeal to expand its premises in Thornes Park, Wakefield.

The plan was opposed by more than 200 objectors and local councillors. They said the scheme, which included a call centre to be open round the clock in the Grade II listed park, would be “devastating” for the community.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highway committee rejected the application on the grounds that the project was “unsustainable” and “did not meet community needs”.

Picture Scott Merrylees

Councillors also said the scheme was “incompatible with the safe and successful operation of Thornes Park.”

The charity has now appealed the decision to the Planning Inspectorate.

But the Friends of Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes Parks (CHaT) group plan to continue to fight the proposals.

Group chair Ian Deighton told the Local Democracy Reporting service: “The application is so vague we feel as though it could be just used for anything.

“It would be a disaster for the amenity of Thornes Park. It is the wrong type of application.

“If Penny Appeal ever left, another businesses could just move in.

“Thornes Park is the premier park for Wakefield. Since lockdown, our parks are valued and more popular than ever.

“It has seen a big investment by Wakefield Council who have just put in a new play area. The road to the site runs right past it.”

Penny Appeal, founded in 2009, delivers aid to impoverished countries.

The Wakefield-based charity wanted “flexible” planning permission to transform the former Wakefield College campus site to include offices and community facilities.

The charity bought the buildings five years ago and said the plan would be “mutually beneficial” to themselves and to park users. The scheme included retaining existing theatre space on the site.

It was also proposed that the site could also be occupied by the Bishop of Wakefield, the charity Open Country and Wakefield Bridge Club.

Speaking at last year’s meeting, Warren McCoy, representing the charity, said: “Flexible use gives scope for local businesses.

“Penny Appeal would be the primary occupant. The charity is the key focus for the application.”

Mr Deighton spoke on behalf of objectors, telling councillors: “This is a massive decision that you are taking.

“It could mean up to 100 businesses on this site. You can’t possibly know. Once business users get established it could change the nature of the park.

“We are likely to lose the park as we know it. Once it is gone you cannot replace it.”

Michael Graham, councillor for Wakefield West, said he will now call for a full public inquiry.

He said: “I felt the application was vague and I was worried that we could see hundreds of commuters cutting into the middle of the park way beyond the hours the college ever operated at – evenings, weekends, bank holidays.

“The application offers very little detail and would give permission for such a wide variety of business uses that are not suitable and would be damaging for the park.

“I strongly feel that Thornes Park must be protected. Any development at the heart of the park must complement this green space and not spoil people’s enjoyment of it.”

Interested parties have until April 3 to make comments to the Planning Inspectorate.