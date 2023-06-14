The 30-year-old New Zealander is the son of rugby league royalty Trevor Clark and currently plays as a prop for Newcastle Thunder in the Rugby Football League.

Born in Pontefract and now living in Wakefield, wearing fashionable clothes is important to Mitch and he is a strong advocate of on trend clothes being available for plus size men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am really happy to be part of the Bigboys team. There is a definite market for clothes for larger men and they should be able to get them.

International rugby league play Mitch Clark is the new face of bigboys.co.uk, the UK’s leading men’s plus size online fashion retailer.

“There’s no need for plus size men to struggle when looking for fashionable gear to wear. It’s all about being comfortable in your own skin."

Despite following a strict fitness regime, Mitch is still conscious about what he eats even off season and normally follows a high protein diet which he advocates helps him lose weight.

“I do have to watch what I eat all the time and if I didn’t, I would have a problem,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, although I am one of these people who looks at a burger and puts weight on, I know how to get it off.

“However, I understand for a lot of men it’s not that simple and there are other issues causing them to gain weight. It’s just good to know that there is somewhere as fantastic as Bigboys where they can buy fashionable clothes and as I said earlier, feel comfortable in their own skin.”

Bigboys MD, Simon Reynolds, said: “We are delighted that Mitch is the face of bigboys.co.uk and has joined the Bigboys family. He truly embodies the Bigboys customer and looks fantastic in all of the clothes he has modelled.”

The plus size men’s retailer has two shops in Leeds and Grimsby and has built its reputation on empowering larger men to walk out in style wearing their favourite brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad