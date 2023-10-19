Investigation completed into swimming pool “saga” which cost taxpayer £2.6m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lawyers have been investigating errors which almost led to the closure of a high school and a public swimming pool and sports centre in Featherstone.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery has confirmed that a report has been received by the local authority.

The document is due to be scrutinised before being made public.

A law firm is carrying out an investigation into errors over a council land sale which cost taxpayers £2.6m and threatened the close Featherstone Sports Complex and a nearby school.

Referring to the issue as a “long-running saga”, Coun Jeffery told a full council meeting: “The long-awaited report has finally arrived in the council this week.

“It will be sent to the audit and governance committee for their views and comments.

“We will take these on board and come back to the council when that has been looked at.”

It was revealed earlier this year how the local authority paid a developer £1.2m so the facilities could stay open.

The council’s chief executive, Andrew Balchin, was asked to investigate as opposition councillors demanded answers.

The inquiry was later handed over to law firm Bevan Brittan.

In January, the council agreed to pay Orion Homes to carry out work so Featherstone Sports Complex and Featherstone Academy could remain open.

The company is building houses next to the leisure centre on land bought from the council.

In April 2022, tanks and a drainage area which serve the leisure centre and swimming pool were discovered on the construction site.

Orion informed the council that they planned to remove them.

A full survey then revealed that the site also contained gas and water mains pipes serving the school, leisure centre and swimming pool.

The council spent more than £500,000 on a “temporary drainage solution” before giving Orion £1.2m to carry out “rectification works”.

The costs are expected to be funded by borrowing, with estimated interest charges of £57,000 a year.

Over 25 years, the total cost to the council is expected to be around £2.6m.

In a statement issued last month, Mr Balchin said: “An investigation is being carried out by law firm Bevan Brittan.