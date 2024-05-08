An investigation has been launched over an oil leak into the river Calder in Wakefield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of the spillage has entered the adjoining Calder and Hebble Navigation where barge owners are based.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood said he had been contacted by constituents who told him the spillage came from near to the Arriva bus depot, which is next to the river on Barnsley Road.

The bus operator said it is working with Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency to find out how the incident happened on Friday, May 3.

Oil is still visible in the water at the Calder and Hebble Navigation after an oil leak was reports on May 3.

The polluted area is near to where locks allow boats to be moved from the river to avoid a weir at Chantry Bridge.

Some of the oil slick was still visible on Wednesday.

Mr Lightwood said he had made urgent calls for the waterway to be cleaned up.

He said: “I am incredibly concerned to learn of this pollution into the Calder and Hebble Navigation.

The Arriva bus deport, on Barnsley Road, Wakefield.

“Many boaters make this area their home, as well as local wildlife.

“I have made urgent representations to Arriva, the Canal and River Trust, Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency and I will be seeking answers as to how this incident occurred.”

Last year, the Labour MP demanded action in parliament to clean up the Calder after it was identified as the second most polluted river in the UK.

Mr Lightwood added: “The condition of our local waterways is already appalling.

Oil is still visible in the water.

“Much more needs to be done to tackle the scourge of pollution in our rivers.”Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for climate change and environment, said: “It is deeply concerning to hear of this oil spill into an already heavily polluted Calder.

“I urge the responsible agencies to quickly investigate and deal with this spill and to work with the council and MP to improve the health of our precious river ecosystems.”

A spokesperson for Arriva Yorkshire said: “Arriva Yorkshire were alerted to an issue concerning pollution around the River Calder in Wakefield.

“We are urgently working with Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency to understand the source.”

Wakefield MP has called for urgent action to clean up the oil leak at the Calder and Hebble Navigation.

Sean McGinley, Yorkshire and North East director at the Canal and River Trust, said had written to Mr Lightwood over the incident.

He said: “We really appreciate Mr Lightwood– and his constituents’ – concern for the waterway.

“The Environment Agency has been working with Arriva and Yorkshire Water to stop the pollutant entering the waterway but work still needs to be done to complete the clean-up.

“Although most of the pollution most likely stayed in the river and went over the weir, some entered the canal.

“We need to wait for the river to be cleaned up before we can effectively tackle the pollution in the canal, which we will do as a priority so as soon as we are able.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We took immediate action following reports of oil pollution on the River Calder and in the Calder and Hebble Navigation on May 3 and 4.

“Our officers attended the site and, working with Yorkshire Water and the Canal and River Trust, we have identified the source.