Investigation over claim council officer ‘abused position’ during neighbour dispute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The probe was launched after the officer was said to have caused damage to a business by ‘reducing customers to tears’ through intimidation.

Details of the investigation are outlined in a report by the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The complainant is referred to as X in the document and the officer’s identity is not disclosed.

Wakefield Council is investigating claims that one of its officers “abused” their position in a personal dispute with a neighbour.

The ombudsman was told the officer had approached and intimidated X’s customers and staff, reducing some to tears, while wearing a council uniform.

It was claimed the officer told people not to visit the neighbour’s business premises and had also been seen taking photos of customers.

Allegations were also made that the officer had been seen in an enforcement officer’s car outside X’s home and business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also said the officer had “abused their position” and “exploited relationships” with other officers in order to put pressure on the neighbour.

Further claims were made that the officer “made large numbers of untrue and unfounded complaints” about X’s business.

The neighbour claimed the officer “pretends to be acting on behalf of the council while continuing a personal dispute.”

It was said the officer’s actions and the local authority’s “failure to intervene” caused stress and damaged the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An initial complaint was made through the council’s corporate complaints procedure.

The neighbour contacted the ombudsman after a code of conduct complaint was not referred to the local authority’s monitoring officer.

The ombudsman said: “The council has told me some of the information X now provides is new.

“It said it is willing to investigate X’s allegations.”

The investigation findings will then be considered by the monitoring officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monitoring officer can issue reports if they believe officers or councillors have acted illegally or with maladministration.

The ombudsman inquiry has been ended to allow the council to carry its own investigation into the matter.

The report says: “The council is prepared to investigate what has happened and act if it considers appropriate.

“For this reason, I should end my investigation.