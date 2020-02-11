Invitation for teachers and their families to enjoy a wild time at RSPB Fairburn Ings this half term

RSPB Fairburn Ings in Castleford will be throwing open its doors this half term for teachers.

On Friday, February 21 the RSPB Fairburn Ings reserve, Castleford will be hosting its first teacher open day, which allow local teachers to learn more about the RSPB’s schools on reserves programme and the outdoor learning opportunities, while giving their own children a really wild adventure at the same time.

Education professionals will be able to meet the Fairburn Ings education team and have a go at hands on activities with their own families, including pond dipping and bird watching.

This event is free to teachers and their children and includes free parking and family friendly activities.

Rebecca Savage, RSPB Learning Officer at RSPB Fairburn Ings, said: “Our reserve is a wonderful environment to connect children with nature. With a variety of habitats, they have the chance to discover what lurks beneath our ponds, nests in our trees and hides in the undergrowth.

“Our aim is to ensure that all children have a great time when they visit the reserve; whether they are exploring in their own time with family or friends or are visiting for a more structured educational experience.

"We create unique and memorable learning experiences to help children build a lifelong connection to nature.”

Schools can choose from a selection of half or full-day programmes for EYFS, KS1 & KS2 that will get children exploring the natural world. Led by professional learning staff, activities are linked to curriculum topics and are carefully crafted so teachers and pupils get the most out of their time outdoors.

The RSPB’s ambition is to help more children across the country reap the benefits of spending time outdoors, discovering the natural world around them. Research has shown that children who have a healthy connection to nature are more likely to benefit from higher achievement at school, better mental and physical health, and develop stronger social skills.

To book your place, contact Rebecca Savage on 01977 628196 or book via Eventbrite. For more information on RSPB school visits, visit www.rspb.org.uk/schoolvisits.

*Free places for teaching staff and their children only and must be reserved in advance by booking with school email address. ID may be required on entry.