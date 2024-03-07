‘Is that is?’: Wakefield MP and council leader call for general election in Budget response

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a 2p cut in National Insurance contributions, an increase in the child benefit threshold and reforms to “non-dom” tax system in Wednesday’s spring Budget announcement..

Mr Hunt also announced a six-month extension to the household support fund, which gives local authorities money to help vulnerable people pay for energy and water bills, food and other essential items.

Other changes include an increase in the VAT threshold for small businesses and higher taxes on vapes and business class flights.

Wakefield’s MP and council leader have called on the government to call a general election as they criticised the Budget.

Labour leader Keir Starmer described the Budget as a “last desperate act” with people paying “more and more for less and less”.

The comments were echoed in a statement by Denise Jeffery, leader of Labour-run Wakefield Council.

She said: “Whatever comes out in the detail of today’s budget, there will be far too many people who’ll feel worse off than they did just a few years ago. And especially since 2010.

Coun Jeffery said she was among many council leaders who last week wrote to the Chancellor urging him extend the household support fund.

She added: “Whilst today’s announcement gives some reprieve, the six months extension will run out just as thousands of vulnerable families head into next winter.

“Tax giveaways won’t cut it. Working people are paying more, including higher mortgages and higher council tax. All a direct result of this government.

“And telling decimated public services that the answer is productivity is incredulous.

“After countless Conservative U-turns, the Chancellor said he’s turning a corner.

“The reality is, it’s the end of the line. This country, and this district, needs and deserves a new government, sooner rather than later.”

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood said the Budget provided “short-term sticking plaster solutions” and accused the government of playing “cheap party politics.”

He said: “After today’s budget, people in Wakefield are left asking themselves – is that it?

“Because there was very little that would make a real difference to the lives of hard-working people in Wakefield.

“Productivity is flat, mortgages have gone through the roof, housebuilding has fallen off a cliff, homelessness has never been higher.

“Crimes go virtually unpunished. Our children can’t see a dentist, there’s sewage flowing in our rivers.”

The Labour MP continued: “Wakefield deserves a government that’s ready to take the tough decisions, that gives our public services an immediate cash injection and a Labour government that will fight for the living standards of working people.