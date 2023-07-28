News you can trust since 1852
'It could have killed somebody': Concern after wall topples outside Ossett retirement homes

Emergency barriers have gone up after the collapse of a wall outside retirement homes in Ossett this morning.
By Shawna Healey
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 17:08 BST

One man said the wall outside the Whittaker Grange retirement homes on New Street in Ossett “could have killed someone” when it toppled at around 4.40am today (Friday, July 28).

Robert Ingham, who works in Ossett, said the construction has looked like it was going to fall down for some time.

He said: “The wall finally came down at New Street this morning.

The wall outside the Whitaker Grange retirement homes finally toppled this morning (Friday, July 28).The wall outside the Whitaker Grange retirement homes finally toppled this morning (Friday, July 28).
"This could have easily killed someone. Not only are the flats used by the elderly, but there are two other buildings for older people and two buildings for people with disabilities on the same road.

"This could have been disastrous.”

McCarthy Stone, which owns Whittaker Grange and the wall, has confirmed that the area has been safe and that repairs are being made.

A McCarthy Stone spokesperson, said: “The area surrounding the wall has been made safe and barriers placed around the perimeter.

The wall is said to have looked like it "was about to topple" for over two years.The wall is said to have looked like it "was about to topple" for over two years.
"We have worked closely with the local council to take swift action to clear the road of any rubble and have temporarily cordoned-off a section of footpath so repairs can be carried out.

"A ramp has been installed to ensure people can continue to use the other side of the footpath which remains fully accessible.

“A groundworker will be in attendance tomorrow to investigate the cause of the wall being impacted, and in the meantime all the stones will be kept safely to be used in the reinstatement.

“The wall met building standards and a full survey was carried out at construction in which all recommendations were followed.”

Ian Pollard, interim service director for Planning, Transportation and Strategic Highways at Wakefield Council, said: “The council’s building control service has visited the site and we will work with the property owner and our highways team to make the area safe.

"The council wants to reassure residents that their safety is our main priority. As such it is likely that the highway will remain closed until further work has been undertaken to make the remaining wall safe, and debris is cleared.”

