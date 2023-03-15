‘It has been a pleasure to serve’: Mayor of Wakefield David Jones announces decision to stand down

Councillor David Jones will not be seeking re-election after eight years representing Pontefract South ward.

In an announcement on social media, Coun Jones said: “It has been my pleasure to serve the whole of the Wakefield district as the Mayor of Wakefield, supporting the community groups across our district.

“I continue to be amazed by the support these community groups provide in offering vital services and support to our district.”

Coun Jones is also chair of the council’s children and young people scrutiny committee.

He said: “During my tenure, I have seen children’s services remarkable improvement in the recent OFSTED inspection, with children’s services inspected as ‘good’.

“I am confident that the council officers and members will continue to strive for the best possible outcomes for the children in our district.

“Unfortunately, I have recently seen a deterioration in my health which has led me to the difficult conclusion that, at this time, I would be unable to fully represent the people of Pontefract South to the best of my ability.

“I want to ensure the hard work we have achieved over the past eight years can continue to be progressed to ensure that the town strives, be successful and prosperous, as I know it can and will continue to be.

“Whilst I have represented the ward I have seen the effects of the cuts to local services made by this Conservative government.

“I will continue to fight for a Labour government to ensure that the people of our ward, town and district get the services they rightly deserve and require.

“I wish to thank councillor Denise Jeffery, the council leader, and senior colleagues for giving me opportunities to make the contributions I have been able to make, I have valued both their support and encouragement over the years.”

Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, said: “David Jones has been an extraordinary servant to the people of Pontefract South for eight years, a great friend to me and a huge asset to the Labour movement.

“As well as knowing everything that was going on in Pontefract, David was also a powerful advocate for children and education, in particular for those with special educational needs or for whom mainstream education is difficult.

