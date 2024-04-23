'It improves people’s lives' Horbury couple encourage others to give a life-changing support puppy the best start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julie and Paul Helliwell became volunteer puppy socialisers for their first Support Dogs puppy in July 2019, looking after Fox Red Labrador pup Jai-Jayy.

Jai-Jayy went on to become a lifeline for an autistic boy called Jacob Brailsford, now aged nine, who before having Jai-Jayy would only visit a supermarket if he was sat in a shopping trolley, hidden under a coat.

Julie and Paul will be speaking about their experiences of looking after hero assistance dogs-in-training during an event taking place at The Cricketers Arms in Cluntergate, Horbury next month.

Support Dogs’ puppy socialisers provide a loving home and help the South Yorkshire-based national charity prepare its puppies over their first 14 months of life before they begin full-time training as life-changing assistance dogs for autistic children, or adults with epilepsy or a physical disability.

Julie, a retired medical secretary and Paul, a retired IT security consultant, decided to become puppy socialisers after Julie attended a Support Dogs’ talk at her local Women’s Institute.

Since Jai-Jayy, they have also looked after the charity’s pups Corey and TJ.

The couple have most recently been providing holiday cover for Support Dogs, looking after around a dozen support dogs-in-training while their volunteer doggy foster carers or puppy socialisers have enjoyed a well-earned break.

Corey, one of the puppies they’ve helped to care for over their years.

Julie said: “We think it’s a good way to volunteer because in the long run, it improves people’s lives.

“It’s also a way of having a dog without a lot of commitment.”

There comes a time when puppy socialisers must hand the puppy back to the charity, as it goes on to full-time training.

Although a bitter-sweet time, Julie, whose grandchildren also love having the dogs around, said: “I look at it like children – when they leave home, you’ve done your job.

“And it’s not a sad time, because when you have your own dog and they leave you, it’s because they’ve died. But with this, they are moving on to better things, and you know you can always have another one.”

Support Dogs also covers the cost of dog food, vet’s bills and provides equipment.