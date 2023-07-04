Josh Spratt and his daughter Poppy created Poppy’s Slime Kitchen as a way to bond, with Josh saying it ‘was born out of pure love and a drive to make a positive difference.’

He said: "As a dad, I've always wanted to find ways to connect with my daughter and help her navigate the world around her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After looking for fun things to do, we stumbled upon slime creation and the benefits of sensory play. Not only does it engage and captivate the senses, but it also has a calming effect, easing the symptoms of autism, ADHD, and anxiety.”

Josh and his daughter Poppy have embarked on an "awesome adventure" making slime together

The slimes that Josh and Poppy make are available on their website and are all made to order.

Josh said: "Poppy and I have poured our hearts and souls into this venture, spending countless hours experimenting with different ingredients, textures, and colours to create a range of safe and delightful slimes.

"From stretchy and squishy to sparkly and sweet-smelling, each slime is meticulously handcrafted with loads of love and attention to detail as you can see our most popular designs all look like desserts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The incredible feedback we've received from parents, teachers, and therapists has been overwhelming. It's beyond rewarding to witness how our slimes bring joy and relief to individuals who've struggled to find comfort before.”

Poppy's fascination with slime grew rapidly, encompassing everything from the textures and scents to the joy of creating unique and colourful slimes together.

Josh hopes to share his and his daughters love of slime with a wider community, as well as giving back.

"In the coming months, we have some exciting plans in store. Starting July 1, Poppy and I decided to donate five per cent of every online sale to the National Autism Society as a way to give back to the community that has supported us.

“Additionally, we are organizing a monthly sensory open event, where children with difficulties can come and enjoy the world of slime at no cost. It's our way of creating a safe and inclusive space for sensory play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, In honour of ADHD Awareness Month in October, we are thrilled to announce that throughout the entire month of September, we will be hosting a daily giveaway of slime kits."

The slime the duo make takes many shapes, including desserts!

More information about Poppy’s Slime Kitchen can be found on their website here.