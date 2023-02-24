'It's been great to have them living with us but it's awful they're separated from their own families' - Yvette Cooper reflects on helping Ukrainian family on anniversary of war
Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper has reflected on welcoming a Ukrainian family into her home a year after the war began.
Ms Cooper and husband Ed Balls, who used to be MP for Morley and Outwood, have given a to home a mum and her two daughters after they fled Ukraine.
Their close friends from Ukraine ended up living just around the corner.
Among the children who have settled, 12-year-old Yeva and 11-year-old Zakhar are dance partners and have managed to continue training.
Ms Cooper said: “It's been great to have them living with us but it's awful they're separated from their own families and their own homes, but for us it’s lovely.
"I’ve been trying to learn Ukrainian words but I’m completely hopeless.”
Ms Cooper said in March last year when taking part in a Strictly Come Dancing fundraiser for Leeds Rhinos’ legend Rob Burrow’s motor neurone disease charity she spoke to a dancer from Ukraine.
She told Good Morning Britain: “I spent a lot of time talking to her and she was talking about all the families she was trying to help leave Ukraine.
"We ended up with my office finding homes for several different families across Yorkshire.”
Mr Balls was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, surviving until week 10.
Since the war began, hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing the conflict have made the district their new home.
They were sponsored by residents who registered with the ‘Homes for Ukraine Scheme’ to give people the opportunity to sponsor a Ukrainian to come to the UK.
There are currently 138 sponsors providing a home to 181 adults and 89 children.
Forty-two Ukrainians are now living independently, with the council directly involved in supporting them, to help them settle into their new lives.
Roadshows were organised by the council to offer a range of practical and financial advice on local employment and education opportunities.
School places have been arranged for young children, and targeted assistance provided to help with their learning.
And there have been referrals for adults to local centres where they can learn English.