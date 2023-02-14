‘It’s either free parking or cutting frontline services’: Parking charges to return across the district

Two hours’ free parking has been in place at many of the district’s off-street car parks since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

Senior councillors today agreed to re-introduce fees as the local authority looks to make savings to tackle a £24m budget shortfall.

Two hours’ free parking has been in place at many of the district’s off-street car parks since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free parking provision is currently costing the council £1.8m a year in revenue.

Matthew Morley, cabinet member for planning and highways, told colleagues: “I can’t say I’m really pleased to present the report, but we are where we are.

“Unfortunately, with the way government finance is for local councils, it is either free car parking or frontline services.

“I don’t think any of us in cabinet want to start cutting care workers, bin operatives, highways staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, unfortunately, free parking will start to cease.”

Coun Morley said there will now be a ‘change over period’ to give drivers warning of the reintroduction of charges.

Ending free parking is part of a range of proposed savings the council needs to make over the next financial year.

A maximum council tax price hike, the scrapping of some council jobs and a reduction of some services have also been proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council deputy leader Jack Hemingway said: “We have absolutely no choice if the cuts and the austerity continues.

“With a big chunk of £1.8m out of our budget, we sadly have no option.”

Leader Denise Jeffery said: “It is disappointing that we are in this position today.

“We are so proud that we could offer, for business people and people coming in to our town centres, free parking across our district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it made a massive difference.

“If we had not had all these horrendous cuts by this Conservative government we would not be in this situation.

“I feel really sad today that we have to do this.

“I hope people understand that we have no alternative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A two-hour parking charge of £1.60 will return at most council car parks in Wakefield.

The charge to park for two hours in most car parks in Castleford and Pontefract will be £1.20.

The cost to park in Ossett, Normanton and South Elmsall for the same length of time will be 60p.

Parking at Newmillerdam and Anglers country parks will be £1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges are the same as those before the pandemic.

Parking charges in the district have not been increased since 2016.