Jack, 8, taking on 10k challenge for dementia research and his grandparents

Sporty Jack will be setting off from the Brig at Altofts at noon this Sunday, running a 10k route, finishing around an hour later at Stanley Ferry.

The eight-year-old from Altofts is raising money for dementia research after both his grandparents were diagnosed.

And it seems as though being sporty runs in the family as Jack’s grandad is former Wakefield Wildcats player, John Sanderson – known by everyone as Sammy.

Jack and his grandparents Sam and Carol Sanderson.

Proud dad, Ben, said it was all Jack’s idea to raise money for his grandma and grandad, Sam and Carol.

"One day when out for a run, he asked me if you can run to raise money for charity.

"We talked about it a bit more and he suggested something to do with dementia for his grandma and grandad as both are living with the condition and Jack is very close to them.

"He was determined to do a challenging distance, so went for 10K. We helped him set up a fundraising page and we’ve been so pleased with the response.”Jack’s Gofundme page had an initial target of £500 – but he has raised more than £1,200 already.

Ben said: “Anyone who wants to see him off, encourage him on the run, or meet him for a Fruit Shoot at the Ferryboat are more than welcome to come along.