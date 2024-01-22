Jaglin Court: Former flats block for elderly residents to be demolished

A block of 23 flats are set to be flattened after a demolition plan for the building Featherstone has been approved.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for Jaglin Court, in Featherstone, to be knocked down.

The Wakefield District Housing (WDH) scheme has been delayed by more than three years after bats were found on site when a planning application was first submitted in 2020.

Planning officials also rejected the original plan to bulldoze the empty building, off Little Lane, as they had concerns over dust and noise.

The social housing provider said the flats had been built for elderly residents but had fallen into major disrepair.

WDH hopes to eventually build new homes once the site is cleared.

A resubmitted application to demolish the homes was approved in November 2022 after no objection was raised by ecology groups or the council’s environmental control team.

An officer’s report said: “It is considered that the proposed works would not result in significant detrimental impact to the amenity of the neighbouring residents nor the character of the area.”

The work can know go ahead after a demolition plan has been submitted to the local authority.

The document says part of the site will be fenced off and measures will be in place to control dust and debris.

A bus stop will also be temporarily suspended while the work in completed.

A replacement stop will be situated further along Pontefract Road.

WDH previously said: “Many of the units are in a poor state of repair.

“The cost of refurbishment to achieve decent homes standards will outweigh the cost of demolition and new build.

“In addition, units are in low demand due to poor design and layout.

“Jaglin Court was an older persons’ scheme, (but) didn’t comply with accessibility or wheelchair standards.