A man has been jailed for 13 weeks for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order he had been given for persistent shop lifting in the Castleford area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mitchell John England, 28, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates Court on December 6.

He had previously been issued with a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order on October 19, 2023 at Leeds Magistrates Court, after joint action was taken by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Criminal Behaviour Order prevented Mitchell John England from entering ASDA on Leeds Road, Castleford, Co-op Local, The Square, Airedale and Sainsbury’s Store, Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, or remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to leave by staff.

Mitchell John England has been jailed for 13 weeks for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order he had been given for persistent shop lifting in the Castleford area.

He was also ordered not to enter any retail premises where he has been banned or excluded from within the Wakefield Metropolitan area.

The CBO was put into force until midnight on October 18, 2026.

But on four separate occasions between November 21, 2023 and December 3, 2023, England entered stores and stole items, including toothbrushes, washing tablets and chocolate, totalling £201.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Judge sentenced England to four consecutive three week sentences for breaching his order and one week for failing to surrender to custody.

Inspector Glen Costello, who leads Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “England’s actions have had a real negative impact on the area and officers and PCSOs from the neighbourhood policing team have put huge effort into stopping his offending."

"Unfortunately, despite being given opportunity to change his behaviour, he has continued to cause harm for retailers in Castleford.

“The terms of his CBO were clear, and he is now facing the consequences of choosing to breach the conditions of this order. The CBO will remain in place upon his release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the concern that shoplifting offences cause for businesses and will continue to work with our partners to support our retail community, including securing CBOs for individuals who persist in such offending.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “The sentence reflects that the courts take these types of actions very seriously.