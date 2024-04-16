Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jakob Bregman had been watching Wakefield AFC play against Pontefract Collieries at Hunters Stadium on Thursday night when he needed medical treatment.

Despite brave efforts by physios and volunteers from both clubs, he could not be saved and died the following morning.

Now Wakefield AFC – the team who Jakob supported – have started an online fundraiser to help his family.

Members of Wakefield AFC Juniors observing a minute's silence for the Wakefield AFC fan who died

The team posted: “Everyone here at Wakefield AFC and the whole football community have felt the devastating impact from Thursday night’s tragic events.

"Jakob supported the club home and away for many years – now it’s our turn to support his family in any way we can.

"Please help us in raising funds for the family. However small, every donation will be greatly received!”

Donations have been flooding in and more than £1,000 has already been raised.

On the fundraising page, chairman of the Wakefield AFC’s board Guilherme Decca and board member Andre Ikeda have donated and left the message: “Jakob was a Wakefield fan that supported the club home and away.

"We are massively thankful of fans that travel all over to support Wakefield AFC away and we feel terrible knowing that Jakob lost his life in one of those occasions.

"Our thoughts are with his family and he will always be remembered here at Wakefield AFC.”