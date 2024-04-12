Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The game at Hunters Stadium in Ponefract was abandoned when a man in the crowd – named by Wakefield AFC as Jakob Bregman – suffered a “medical emergency”.

Despite brave efforts by physios and volunteers from both clubs, he could not be saved and died this morning.

Wakefield AFC has posted on social media: “We would like to address the events surrounding the County Cup semi-final match, which was tragically abandoned in the final minutes due to a medical emergency.

The game was abandoned after the medical emergency last night

"We are devastated to confirm that Jakob Bregman sadly lost his life earlier this morning.

"Everyone at Wakefield AFC and Pontefract Collieries thoughts and prayers are with Jakob’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"We all would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our dedicated physios and volunteers from both clubs who responded swiftly and showed immense professionalism in handling this distressing situation.

"Without the unwavering efforts of all involved, Jakob’s wife and daughter would not have been able to say goodbye and they have asked that we share thanks on their behalf.

"As we mourn the loss of Jakob, we ask for privacy and respect for his family’s at this time.

"Our club stands united in offering support and solidarity to Jakob’s loved ones and the entire football community affected by this tragedy.”

Tributes have been pouring in on both clubs’ Facebook pages.

One fellow fan said: “Sad news. Thoughts are with his family, both clubs, and all who did their best to help him.”

Another said: “Such sad, sad news. Heroic effort from those Wakey fans to save Jakob before physios and then ambulance staff arrived.

"Sending my love and condolences to Jakob’s daughter who often used to come to matches with him, and to his wife.

"To any of the fans affected by what they saw last night, please do reach out if you need any support.”