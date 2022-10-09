James, 13, wins major karting scholarship worth £25K

James first started karting aged 10 and his natural talent led to his parents buying him his own kart.James said: “I set my lap times and was over the moon to qualify for stage 2 . The day itself was a real money-can't-buy experience and gave me an insight into the world of motorsport that I’d never have been offered elsewhere.“Getting through to the final 12 and having the opportunity of driving the X-Kart was a dream come true. I never expected to win as there were faster drivers on track. I was in complete shock when we were told I was the winner. I’m so excited about what the next 12 months has in store.”X-Kart owner Matty Street said; “I’m so pleased for James – he put in an incredible amount of effort across the two stages and is a very deserving winner. He wasn’t the most experienced racer across the entrants, but we were all impressed by his level of focus, the way he took on information and instruction, and his clear passion for racing.