Jane McDonald says thanks as supporters raise £12,000 for Wakefield Hospice in memory of Eddie Rothe

Mr Rothe, a former drummer for the 1960s band The Searchers, passed away in April, after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Ms McDonald confirmed his death, and, in a series of social media posts, requested that wellwishers donate to Wakefield Hospice in his name rather than send flowers.

She has now thanked her supporters for their "generosity", revealing that donations have now topped the £12,000 mark.

Wakefield's Jane McDonald has thanked her supporters for their generosity, after they raised more than £12,000 for Wakefield Hospice in memory of her late partner Eddie Rothe. Photo by: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

According to the JustGiving website, more than 630 people donated to the Hospice in Mr Rothe's name.

In a post to her website, Ms McDonald said: "I would like to say a huge heartfelt Thank You to everyone who donated to The Wakefield Hospice Just Giving fund in Ed’s memory.

"Your generosity has raised a total of £12,125.38! These funds will make a significant difference to the patients and their families at the hospice.

"I would also like to say how touched I was at the kind and thoughtful messages left on the Just Giving page. You have all been wonderful!"

Mr Rothe and Ms McDonald first dated in their teens, and were reunited after a chance encounter almost 30 years later.

They became engaged in 2008.

Posting to her website in May, Ms McDonald said: "I want to thank everyone most sincerely for the wonderful cards and messages of support that I have received since the awful news was announced that I had lost my beloved Ed. I’m so touched by each and every one.

"All the kind thoughts and words have meant so much to me and many of you have let me know that you are going through the same thing as me having lost loved ones and I wish you all love and strength back.