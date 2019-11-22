Jane McDonald ‘thrilled’ by jungle picture

Jane McDonald has said she was “absolutely thrilled” to make a surprise appearance on I’m A Celebrity on Monday night.

The Wakefield-born singer was speaking after Adele Roberts, a contestant on this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, revealed that she had brought along a framed photo of the singer as her luxury item.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ unveiled her luxury item on the second episode of the show.

As she showed her item around, Adele said: “Loose Women, Cruising with Jane McDonald, Jane and Friends!”

The other contestants appeared confused about the choice of luxury item.

Speaking about her item, Adele described Ms McDonald as “a national treasure” and “the Queen of Wakefield”.

She hung the photo in the camp and suggested that other contestants stoke it for good luck before taking part in future challenges.

A number of celebrities took part in the task, but only two succeeded in securing their luxury items.

Alongside Ms Robert’s photo, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was given access to her concealer.

In the past, contestants’ luxury items have included moisturiser, inflatable beds, pillows and chocolate.

Following the incident, Ms McDonald’s name trended briefly on Twitter.

Responding to a Tweet about the incident, she said: “Absolutely thrilled to see my picture in the jungle. @AdeleRoberts I flipping love you . Best of luck #ImACeleb”.

Following the incident, Ms McDonald made a number of appearances to discuss her unexpected appearance - and even told BBC Radio 1’s Greg James that she would be happy to hang a photo of Adele in her home while the show is on air.

