Jane McDonald's designer dresses raise £11K for Wakefield Hospice

The stunning dresses have been worn on some of Jane’s sell out shows across the UK, including Live In Blackpool, London Palladium and Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, and are from famous designers including Adriana Papell.

The auction of the dresses took place on the Wakefield Hospice charity eBay page over the course of a week in April.

All 61 dresses sold in just seven days.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation, at Wakefield Hospice said: “We cannot thank Jane enough for donating these fabulous dresses.

"She has been a loyal, supportive and committed advocate of the hospice over many years, and the money raised will provide much needed care and support to our patients and their families.”

Wakefield-born Jane said: “The hospice provides a truly invaluable service to our local community, not only for the patients but also for their friends and families.

"To have been able to support such a cause, that is very close to my heart, is a real honour.