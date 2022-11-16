Jane McDonald’s former backing singer Sue Ravey moves in with West Yorkshire star in Wakefield

Wakefield’s very own much-loved superstar Jane McDonald has a new roomate in her West Yorkshire home.

Sue, 71, from Doncaster already spent a lot of time in their now shared Wakefield bungalow in between shows.

Now, the pair plan to spend more time at home together next year when they take a break from their hectic schedule as it eases towards Christmas.

Jane McDonald. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Mother-of-one, Sue, who now works as Jane’s PA as well as doing her hair and makeup, said: “My house sale is still going through but I’m at Jane’s most of the time as the tour only finished recently and now we are away filming so no retirement at the moment but I’m enjoying myself.”

Sue, who also features in Jane’s Channel 5’s docu-series My Yorkshire, one of her best ever rated TV shows, is selling her Doncaster home as she sets up in Wakefield.

Sue has now been welcomed to Wakefield with open arms by Jane, 59.

“I was invited by Jane,” she said. “We both live on our own. She’s got a rather large bungalow in ‘Shakey Wakey’ and I spend most of my time travelling between Wakefield and Doncaster.

“We do spend a lot of time together anyway and she invited me to move into a part of the house.”

Sue said it feels like fate they ended up together since first meeting over 20 years ago.

Jane has continued to live in Wakefield despite her rising stardom, living with her mother until she was 45.

Jane then started dating Eddie Rothe in 2018, a drummer who played in bands such as Liquid Gold and The Searchers and the pair later got engaged.

She sadly lost her mother in December 2018 and then her fiance died in 2021 from lung cancer.

While Ed’s death was during lockdown, Sue did her best to support Jane over the phone.

Sue said: “She’s got a big rambling house and since she tragically lost Ed and I’ve separated from my husband, she invited me to move in with her.”

It seems Sue, who will have her own part of the house, has fit seamlessly into Jane’s home which had already been done up before she moved in.

Sue said: “We feel like family. We can trust each other 100 per cent which is important to Jane. That feeling that someone is at home, she's been used to.”

The lifelong friends will be making the most of time at home as they are taking a break from touring next year.

“We’re not touring next year. Jane’s taking a break, so who knows what the year will hold but we’re both in need of some downtime,” said Sue.

She added that the star often makes space to let something new in which is what she will be doing next year.