If you have ever wondered what it would be like to walk in Wakefield star Jane McDonald’s shoes – here’s how you quite literally can!

A pair of Jane’s exquisite nude Christian Louboutin shoes have been put up for auction after she donated them to Wakefield Hospice.

A long-standing supporter of Wakefield Hospice, the BATFA award winning TV presenter has generously donated her size 7.5 Christian Louboutin Pumppie Patent Leather Pumps to the charity which will be sold via the hospice’s eBay shop.Alongside the beautiful pair of Italian-made shoes - presented in a Christian Louboutin box with accompanying dust bag - the winning bidder will also receive a card of authentication, hand-signed by Jane herself.

Matt Berry, Head of Retail Operations at Wakefield Hospice said: “Jane has been a fantastic supporter of Wakefield Hospice through the donation of fashion items in the past – with her incredible donation of her dresses in 2021 raising an incredible £11,000 to support hospice care.

“We are so grateful for this latest donation, and these beautiful Louboutin shoes will certainly make someone’s Christmas extra special this year, whether a fan of fashion, of Jane or of both!”

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation, added: “A huge thank you to Jane for her wonderful and continued support of Wakefield Hospice.

“The shoes are not only a beautiful item for onelucky winner to add to their collection, but the profits from the sale will also provide a financial boost this festive season.”