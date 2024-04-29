Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jason, who is known for presenting various BBC and ITV shows, will be performing at Theatre Royal Wakefield on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5.

The live show, A Manford All Seasons, will be heading to 70 venues across the UK and tickets will go on general sale for Wakefield at 10am on Monday, May 3.

The theatre’s Members Plus can book tickets from today (Monday) and Members on Tuesday, April 30 at 10am.