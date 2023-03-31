Jennifer Saunders and Judi Dench's new film about the NHS is shot and set in Wakefield

Allelujah was adapted by screenwriter Heidi Thomas from the 2018 stage play of the same name but minus the exclamation mark, by Alan Bennett.

Geriatric hostipal the Bethlehem, nicknamed “the Beth”, is a vital, caring institution, which is nevertheless earmarked for closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Richard Eyre said it was a “sort of metaphor” for the NHS.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Jennifer Saunders, Richard Eyre, Judi Dench and Bally Gillattend the "Allelujah" European Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at Southbank Centre on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)

On one side are the beancounters in Westminster, who want to replace supposedly inefficient hospitals like the Beth, with “centres of excellence”.

The threat of closure galvanises a campaign to save it and supporters invite in a news crew to plead their case by interviewing the patients and preparations for a concert to honour their top nurse, played by Jennifer Saunders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the production, Eyre said Wakefield had undergone an incredible transformation since he last filmed there in the 1980s.

The film includes several views of the city and an outdoor scene is set in a park.

Eyre said: “Going back every mine has disappeared and the whole countryside has been landscaped. It is rather fine, Wakefield, and I though it was the right place to set it, rather than in Bradford or Leeds.”

The director has worked with most of the actors before including Dame Judi Dench - who is now 88 - who plays Mary, a retired librarian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other veterans in the cast include Derek Jacobi, David Bradley and Julia McKenzie.