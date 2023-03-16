Jeweller F.Hinds celebrates its 10th anniversary at The Ridings in Wakefield

F.Hinds opened at The Ridings in Wakefield on March 7, 2013 and has since become a well-loved part of the local community.

The store, which employs five people, is part of the national F.Hinds family business that first launched back in 1856.

Marking the milestone, Joanne Heeley, manager at F.Hinds Wakefield, said: “Wow, 10 years! What a fantastic achievement to still be going strong and to hit this amazing milestone.

The F.Hinds Wakefield store is celebrating its tenth anniversary

"We are extremely proud of building great relationships with all our customers, old and new, and we will continue to provide the best service possible to ensure F.Hinds Wakefield is around for another 10 years and beyond.

"A big thank you to all our customers, we truly appreciate your business and are grateful. Thank you for being part of our company and helping us grow!”

She added: “I would thank my staff for all their hard work, dedication, support, and commitment. Thank you!”

Jeremy Hinds, sales director at F.Hinds, said: “Congratulations to the team at Wakefield for helping the store achieve a wonderful milestone.

The small team celebrated the milestone and hope to be here for "another ten years and beyond!"

"We fully appreciate their hard work and efforts to bring the F.Hinds experience to our customers and I want to wish the team all the very best for the future.”

