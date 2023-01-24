People behind the 1980s novelty pop act Jive Bunny are to move into Wakefield’s Tileyard North complex, it has been revealed.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said today that the former chart-topping act will move into a music studio when the new waterside development at Rutland Mills opens this spring.

The first phase of development includes 25 music and creative studios, office spaces, a large event space and leisure facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a question and answer session with residents live on Facebook, Coun Jeffery said: “The main part of it will be opening in March.

“The restaurants and cafés have all been let.

“The music studios are full and there are some really exciting people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not a musician, but the famous Jive Bunny has taken a studio there.

“I’m told that is a phenomenon and an amazing thing that he is coming, but I have to confess I don’t know much about Jive Bunny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am told it’s quite an impressive thing that he is coming to Rutland Mills.

“The development is so large. It really will complement what we are doing as a council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really will set Wakefield alight and I think people will come from other parts of West Yorkshire and further afield to visit because it really is going to be something special.”

Phase two of the redevelopment of the Grade II-listed former mills is also under way, which includes demolition of two buildings to make way for further office space and a boutique hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regeneration project beside the River Calder aims to bring together industries including music, film, television and design.

The scheme is part of Wakefield Council’s city centre masterplan, which sets out how the city will be transformed into a vibrant place for people to live, work, visit and invest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jeffery said she also hoped King Charles would attend the official opening.

The scheme was known as the Wakefield Waterfront Regeneration Project when King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, toured the site during a visit to the city in 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jeffery added: “Who knows. We might get King Charles back.

“He did come originally to look at the mills and said if we ever got the thing refurbished he would come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have sent an invitation to him, so we will see what happens.”

Jive Bunny and the Mastermixers were a British novelty pop music act from Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The face of the group was Jive Bunny, a cartoon rabbit who appeared in the videos and also did promotional appearances for them.

They had three number one singles during 1989: ‘Swing the Mood’, ‘That’s What I Like’ and ‘Let’s Party’.

Advertisement Hide Ad