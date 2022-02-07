Jumping for Jared: Pals to skydive in memory of 20-year-old who died in his bed

Jared Exley from Horbury was diagnosed with epilepsy in his teenage years and struggled with frequent seizures.

Family and friends were left devastated when he passed away suddenly on August 24 last year.

The cause of his death was SUDEP - sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

Jared died a week before his 21st birthday.

Now a group of five friends will be leaping from a plane in his memory, and raise cash for Epilepsy Research UK.

Friend Lewis Still, who attended Horbury Academy with Jared said: "Jared was the type of person who no-one could say a bad word about, he was the perfect soul.

"He was kind, caring and strong as he didn't let epilepsy rule his life.

"I found out about his death after work, I simply refused to believe it.

Jared was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 17.

"I had only seen him two days before, it struck me very hard because he simply didn't deserve it.

"The fact is I still haven't totally gotten over it.

"I still expect to see him around Horbury walking and smiling how he did."

Described as laid back with a dry sense of humour, Jared had hopes of becoming a radiologist.

Daredevils...(l-r) Lewis Still, Dylan Telford, Sohail Khan, Nicola Esmond, Daniel Esmond and Matthew Harrison will be taking part in the fundraiser.

However, his life changed when he was 17 when he developed epilepsy, the cause of which remained unknown.

His condition deteriorated and would suffer up to three tonic clonic seizures a month - in which he would fall unconscious.

His mum Jane said: "His epilepsy diagnosis was a shock to us all but, naively, we thought he would be okay with medication.

"The seizures used to exhaust him and it sometimes took him days to recover.

"But Jared would always pick himself up and often said he would not let epilepsy control his life."

More than 200 people attended a celebration of his life in the weeks after he passed away.

A memorial tree has been planted in Horbury Park and money has been raised for bench.

The group of friends, led by Lewis, will be taking part in the skydive in Bridlington on May 21.

More than £1,000 has been raised so far with a £5,000 target.