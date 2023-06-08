The British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) have announced that a 72-hour walkout will take place between 7am on Wednesday June 14 and 7am Saturday June 17.

The decision follows the refusal of the government to alter its position on long-term pay erosion which has seen junior doctors’ pay fall by more than 26 per cent since 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mid Yorkshire NHS Teaching Trust, which oversees Pinderfields Hospital, Pontefract Hospital, and Dewsbury and District Hospital, says that the planned walk-out “will cause a shortage of doctors” with elective surgery and appointments could be postponed.

Industrial action by junior doctors will hit hospital services across Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury next week

A spokesperson for Mid Yorkshire NHS Teaching Trust, said: “Junior doctors in England will take strike action for three days on Wednesday June 14 to Saturday June 17, as announced by the the British Medical Association (BMA).

“Junior doctors are doctors working in hospital who are not consultants but have an important role in patient care. The planned walk-out will cause a shortage of doctors and we are working hard to provide your appointments and/or treatment as planned.

“We are aiming to keep as much elective activity across the three days of strike action but there is a risk that these may be cancelled at short notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be in touch as soon as possible if we need to rearrange your appointment/planned treatment. If you don’t hear back from us, your appointment/treatment will be going ahead as planned, so please attend as normal.

The strikes will affect junior doctors at Pinderfields Hospital, Pontefract Hospital, and Dewsbury and District Hospital.

"Regardless of any strike action taking place, if you are a patient who needs urgent care for emergency and life-threatening cases continue to come forward as normal.”

The spokesperson added: "If you need to attend our A&Es where your condition is not serious or life-threatening, you may be asked to go elsewhere to seek support or you may have a very long wait for treatment.