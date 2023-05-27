Junior football: 44 brilliant pictures of your children's teams in Wakefield
As the football season has come to an end, we have rounded up some pictures of the youth teams from across Wakefield.
By Shawna Healey
Published 27th May 2023, 11:00 BST
We asked Express readers to share photos of their little ones and older kids’ football teams. As always, they did not disappoint!
So many have been shared with us that we will be posting more very soon.
Well done to everyone who participated in this year’s football season.
