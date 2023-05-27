As the football season has come to an end, we have rounded up some pictures of the youth teams from across Wakefield.

We asked Express readers to share photos of their little ones and older kids’ football teams. As always, they did not disappoint!

So many have been shared with us that we will be posting more very soon.

Well done to everyone who participated in this year’s football season.

Here is a round up some of the children's football teams in Wakefield in the 2022-23 season.

Airedale FC U13s.

Altofts Blacks U10s.

West End Terriers U7 Oranges.

