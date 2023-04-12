News you can trust since 1852
Just baa-rilliant! Pictures of Wakefield's Blacker Hall Farm's lamb experience where kids can meet, feed and cuddle baby sheep

This could be the cutest Easter school holiday experience ever.

By Shawna Healey
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

A Wakefield animal farm is offering people the chance to meet, feed and cuddle six newborn lambs.

Kids can get up close with the cuddly new arrivals at Blacker Hall Farm.

A spokesperson for the farm, said: “Our little farmers trail opened Saturday, April 1 with the added addition of six baby lambs that need bottle feeding.

"This is an amazing experience where your child will not only meet our lambs and learn about how we care for them, but also get to bottle feed a baby lamb!

"Once finished you can meet the rest of our farm animals and we will provide you with a bag of feed for them - included as part of this ticket price. Tickets are for children only – sorry adults.”

Families have the chance to feed the lambs multiple times a day every day until Sunday, April 23 for £5 per child.

To book tickets visit: https://www.blackerhallfarmshop.co.uk/collections/lamb-feeding-tickets/products/lamb-feeding-experience-thurs-13th-april-2023

The experience is not suitable for women who are pregnant, may be pregnant, or are trying for a baby.

Here are nine pictures from the lamb feeding experience at Blacker Hall Farm.

Children got to hug some of the lambs at the feeding experience.

2. Hugging the lambs

Children got to hug some of the lambs at the feeding experience. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Some of the lambs looked snug as a bug.

3. Snug as a bug

Some of the lambs looked snug as a bug. Photo: Scott Merrylees

There are six lambs at Blacker Hall Farm that need feeding.

4. Don't be sheepish

There are six lambs at Blacker Hall Farm that need feeding. Photo: Scott Merrylees

