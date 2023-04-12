This could be the cutest Easter school holiday experience ever.

A Wakefield animal farm is offering people the chance to meet, feed and cuddle six newborn lambs.

Kids can get up close with the cuddly new arrivals at Blacker Hall Farm.

A spokesperson for the farm, said: “Our little farmers trail opened Saturday, April 1 with the added addition of six baby lambs that need bottle feeding.

"This is an amazing experience where your child will not only meet our lambs and learn about how we care for them, but also get to bottle feed a baby lamb!

"Once finished you can meet the rest of our farm animals and we will provide you with a bag of feed for them - included as part of this ticket price. Tickets are for children only – sorry adults.”

Families have the chance to feed the lambs multiple times a day every day until Sunday, April 23 for £5 per child.

To book tickets visit: https://www.blackerhallfarmshop.co.uk/collections/lamb-feeding-tickets/products/lamb-feeding-experience-thurs-13th-april-2023

The experience is not suitable for women who are pregnant, may be pregnant, or are trying for a baby.

Here are nine pictures from the lamb feeding experience at Blacker Hall Farm.

Here are nine pictures from Blacker Hall Farm's lamb feeding experience.

Hugging the lambs Children got to hug some of the lambs at the feeding experience.

Snug as a bug Some of the lambs looked snug as a bug.

Don't be sheepish There are six lambs at Blacker Hall Farm that need feeding.

