They will be prescribing silly and fun things to help children and adults explore how to get started on something creative, overcome any fears, find inspiration in the everyday, and have bit of a giggle.

Thanks to funding awarded to Wakefield Council by the Arts Council – and supported by Leeds, Wakefield and Kirklees Libraries, and Leeds Beckett University - the events will be taking place at Wakefield Ridings Shopping Centre between 10am and 4pm from Wednesday, July 19 to Saturday, July 22 and Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29, where people can meet the Art Doctors and try something a bit different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “I’d encourage children and adults to come and join these fun events.“You really don’t need to be able to draw, paint, dance, write or play music, this is for everyone.”

The Art Doctors are coming to Wakefield this month to help and they’ll be prescribing silly and fun things to help children and adults explore how to get started on something creative, overcome any fears, find inspiration in the everyday, and have bit of a giggle.

The Art Doctors are a group of artists who want to break down barriers to arts and creativity, often dressing in paint-splattered coats and stethoscopes to prescribe contemporary art or creative activity to people at galleries, festivals and events.

Through these events the Art Doctors will be piloting activities that will be available in local libraries across Wakefield and Kirklees from September.