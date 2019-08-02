JYSK store is opening this weekend - here’s everything you need to know

Furniture brand JYSK will open a new store in Wakefield this weekend.

The Scandinavian furniture chain will open its branch at Wakefield Retail Park tomorrow (Saturday), creating 10 jobs.

MORE: Furniture brand JYSK will open a new branch in Wakefield

JYSK, which has more than 2,800 stores across the world, was founded in Denmark in 1979, and specialises in household goods, including furniture and interior decor.

The opening will be marked by an invite-only VIP event, at which the winner of the Express’ £500 JYSK voucher will also be revealed.

Opening day offers will include a free Danish breakfast, the chance to win a lounge set, and discounts of up to 70 per cent.

The shop will be open from 9am to 8pm on weekdays, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

There are currently JYSK stores in Dewsbury and Pontefract.