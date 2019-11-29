Kammy to take centre stage at Wakefield's Theatre Royal for 'The Unbelievable Chris Kamara Show'

Popular TV personality Chris Kamara is to take to the stage for the first time.

Ex-footballer Chris Kamara, or Kammy how he is most well known, has now established himself as one of televisions most loved stars.

Chris Kamara is taking centre stage at Wakefield's Theatre Royal.

He will be taking to the stage for a 'night with' event at the Theatre Royal where he will talk about his life, sharing many fantastic stories, including how his 'unbelievable' catchphrase has became so iconic.

Kammy appears on your screens regularly presenting Ninja Warrior, Goals on Sunday and Gillette Soccer Saturday with 'KammyCam'. He has also featured in many other shows such as Celebrity Bake Off, Celebrity Juice and Emmerdale.

The show is suitable for all ages.

Tickets are now on sale. For more information, click here