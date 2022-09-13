The books feature different circular cycling routes from across the district with varying levels of difficulty.

Each book is A5 size, consisting of eight pages that feature the route, photographs and a map of the different areas.

For each book sold, £1 is donated to Bowel Cancer UK.

John Finch created his first cycling guide in 2019.

Mr Finch said: “I started writing these books in 2019. I’ve been riding all of my life for pleasure, not competitively like you see on the TV.

"The first guidebook is an illustrated cycle ride around the lakes of Wakefield.

"I bought myself and e-bike and I took photos around the routes in places such as Pugneys Country Park, Walton Colliery Nature Park, Angler’s Country Park, Cold Hiendley Reservoir, and the Lupset and Horbury fishing lakes.

"I made a booklet and shared it with Darling Reads who decided to sell it for me. Wakefield Libraries also ordered some copies which they distributed across its different sites.”

His second guidebook features the cycle route around the River Calder in Horbury, followed by a guide of a circular routes around the various villages in Wakefield including Stanley, Walton, and Wrenthorpe, for example.

His latest book features the scenic cycle ride from Horbury Junction to Woolley Edge and back via Coxley Valley, which is a high-difficulty route.

The retired engineer added: “ The latest guide I’ve released is a scenic cycle ride from Horbury Junction to Woolley Edge and back via Coxley Valley. A mountain bike is recommended for this trip as some of the route is rough and some of the paths are steep and slippery when wet.

"The ride can be started anywhere along the route as it is a circular tour.

“I had bowel cancer in 2006. Luckily, it was caught soon enough and I am now recovered.

"I thought I would do a bit of fundraising and for every book I sell, £1 will go to Bowel Cancer UK.

"So far, I’ve sold 88 books and have donated £88 to charity.”