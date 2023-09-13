'Keep windows and doors closed' warning as fire crews fight Castleford blaze

News you can trust since 1852
People are being warned to keep windows and doors closed as a large fire in Castleford is sending plumes of black smoke into the air.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST
Firefighters are at the scene of a the fire next to Whitwood Lane common, just off the M62.

It’s not yet clear how it started and people are being asked to stay away from the area and keep windows and doors closed.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said crews from Castleford and Normanton are currently attending the fire.

*Updates as we get them.

