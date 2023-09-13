'Keep windows and doors closed' warning as fire crews fight Castleford blaze

Fire crews are at the scene.

Firefighters are at the scene of a the fire next to Whitwood Lane common, just off the M62.

It’s not yet clear how it started and people are being asked to stay away from the area and keep windows and doors closed.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said crews from Castleford and Normanton are currently attending the fire.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...