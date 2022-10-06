Kews Burrow Charity FC gearing up to tackle their latest match for Rob Burrow fund

This Sunday they will take on the Hull City Legends to help raise money for a Prostate Cancer charity.

Then, they will be be taking on the Bury FC Supporters Society at their Gigg Lane ground on October 29 – and the lads can’t wait.

Organiser, Darren Powell, said: “The lads are buzzing for it.

The Kews Burrow Charity FC team are once again preparing to take to the pitch to raise money for the Rob Burrow MND centre in Leeds.

“It will feel like we’re walking out at Wembley to us – the hairs on the back of our necks will stand up! Playing a match at such a big ground like Gigg Lane is amazing and something the Kews will cherish.”

All money raised from the match will be given to the Rob Burrow fund to help build a MND centre in Leeds. Collections will be held on the day and a raffle afterwards in the clubhouse.

Darren said: “I’d just like to thank the Bury FC Supporters Society for inviting us to play at the ground. It will be amazing for us all.

"Let’s hope for a great turnout on the day and I hope we can raise a few more quid for Rob.”

The two matches will be the last two for the Kews this year, taking a well earned break before they run back on the pitch in April 2023.

Darren said: “We have raised a whopping £101,000 for many charities across England and we can’t wait to get going again next year!”