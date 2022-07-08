Kidz Aware to hold open meeting for parents of children with autism and mental health issues

Families from across the district are welcome to attend the meeting.

The founder of the charity, Gillian Archbald, said that she wants to hold the meeting for families in similar circumstances to be able to meet each other and freely discuss issues that they have around accessing help and support.

Gillian says that many children with behavioural issues and their families are being let down and are not receiving the help they need from the local authority or NHS trust.

Gillan said: “I’ve organised this meeting so parents can meet each other. All I’m trying to do is focus on what parents in the district want.

“I want to assure parents that I will do everything I can to make children’s mental health a top priority.”

The meeting will be held at 10am on Tuesday, July 19 at Lightwaves Leisure Centre on Lower York Street, WF1 3LJ.

All parents are welcome to attend the meeting and Gillian will be available beforehand to walk guests in if they do not feel comfortable going alone.