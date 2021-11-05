Kind-hearted Aylah, 7, has 18ins hair cut for best friend who is battling leukaemia
Seven-year-old Aylah Donnelly is the friend every child needs - a big heart, supportive and brave.
The Wakefield schoolgirl bravely had almost 17ins cut from her hair for the Little Princess Trust - all in the name of best friend, Isla, who is battling leukaemia.
Proud dad, Danny, said: "Last night was fantastic. We had Aylah and Isla along with Hope, a friend from school, around for a little party.
"They had a glass of NOsecco and some nibbles and Aylah had almost 17ins of hair cut off by friend Jess Huntkins who is currently training to be a hairdresser.
"She did a fantastic job and Isla got to do the first cut too."
Isla was diagnosed with Wilms Tumour in October 2019.
Her mum, Rachel, said: "She's been having treatment for over two years, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and numerous surgeries, but she keeps smiling and attending school and trying to be as normal as possible. "
So far Aylah has raised £380 for the Little Princess Trust and it's hoped to raise even more.
To donate, visit Aylah's page here.