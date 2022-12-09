Fundraiser Nina Burkinshaw will once again be lighting up her street from tomorrow (Saturday December 10) and running a Santa’s grotto experience to help two causes close to her heart.

The kind-hearted woman will be raising funds for Wakefield Hospice and hedgehog rehabilitation charity, Hedgepigs and Hoglets Rescue in Cornwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nina began fundraising for the hospice after her mum passed away from cancer in 2013 at the age of 62.

The Grinch and some elves will be on hand to help Santa out at the grotto in Balne Lane, Wakefield

And this year Nina and her family decided to split the funds with Hedgepigs and Hoglets Rescue on behalf of Wakefield 11-year-old Oliver Pitchforth, who passed away earlier this year, and his family.

Nina said: “This year I’ve added more stuff to the grotto as well as introducing a snow machine and adding a normal snowman and Olaf to our characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Donations from the experience will be split between Wakefield Hospice and Hedgepigs and Hoglets rescue on behalf of my friend, Emma, who lost her 11-year-old son in July, who loved hedgehogs.

"We decided that the donation buckets will be split down the middle 50/50 and £2 from each grotto visit will be split between the hospice and hedgehog rescue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spectacle includes a massive 26 foot tall Santa.

The grotto at 61 Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DP, will be open on Saturday, December 10 and Saturday, December 17 from noon to 6pm and Sunday, December 11 and Sunday, December 18 from noon to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each child will receive a gift and £2 from every visit will go to Wakefield Hospice and Hedgepigs and Hoglets Rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olaf the 'Frozen' snowman is a new addition to this year's team of Santa's helpers.