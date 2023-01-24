Eighteen-year-old Katy Davies, who works at the Asda Pontefract branch on Halfpenny Lane, paid for a customer’s shopping after she forgot her purse.

Katy noticed the woman was getting upset so put the items through the self-checkout on her own card before helping the customer to her car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASDA has now recognised Katy’s kindness by sharing her compassionate act to social media and nominating her for an Asda Service Superstar award which recognises employees that go above and beyond.

Katy Davies from ASDA's Pontefract store went above and beyond for a customer in need.

Katy said: "She was having a particularly bad day after being over to Ireland to visit a sick family member and I didn't want her in any more distress."

The store's community champion Emma said: "It does restore your faith in human nature. Katy is a lovely colleague and will do anything for anyone. Well done Katy."